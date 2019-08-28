Nick Kyrgios calls ATP corrupt after US Open first-round win
By Associated Press
Last Updated: 28/08/19 8:33am
Nick Kyrgios says the ATP is "corrupt" for fining him more than $100k (£81k) this month for his behaviour during a match.
Asked if recent punishment from the men's tour, only the latest in a long series that also included a suspension, affected him coming into the US Open, he replied: "Not at all. ATP's pretty corrupt, anyway, so I'm not fussed about it at all."
World No 30 Kyrgios insulted a chair umpire and left the court to smash two rackets during a second-round loss at the Western & Southern Open this month.
The next day, the ATP listed a breakdown of eight fines ranging from $3k (£2.4k) to $20k (£16.3k) each, for violations such as unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal abuse and audible obscenity.
When a reporter asked a follow-up question about his use of the word "corrupt" following his straight-set victory over Steve Johnson that ended past 1am on Wednesday at Flushing Meadows, Kyrgios first referenced his fines totalling $113k (£92k).
Then he added: "Why are we talking about something that happened three weeks ago, when I just chopped up someone [in the] first round of the US Open?"
Australian Kyrgios strutted into the second round, sweeping past Steve Johnson 6-3 7-6 (1) 6-4.
It was nearly midnight when the last match of the day started but Kyrgios kept the crowd awake with his usual mixture of great tennis and bad language, including a warning in the second set for cursing after he was angered when a fan moved behind the baseline.
But minutes later he summoned some of his best tennis to prevent Johnson from getting into the match, seizing a 6-0 lead in the tiebreaker.
He capped that run by sprinting to chase down a drop shot, then strutting near the net after winning the point.
Kyrgios next faces world No 104 Frenchman Antoine Hoang in New York.