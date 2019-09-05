US Open: Serena Williams closes on record Grand Slam title

Serena Williams is nearing a seventh US Open singles title

The stars are aligning for Serena Williams to win a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles title at the US Open.

Williams has lost her last three finals, beginning with defeat against Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon in 2018, to the tumultuous US showpiece against Naomi Osaka and most recently where she was outplayed by Simona Halep at The All England Club.

The six-time champion in the singles at Flushing Meadows has looked imperious on her run to the semi-finals, losing just one set in the process, and recorded her 100th US Open win in style against Wang Qiang.

"It's really unbelievable," Williams said after the 6-1 6-0 victory in 44 minutes.

"I never thought I would get to 100 wins and still be here, but I love what I do."

Williams began her campaign with a 6-1 6-1 victory against former world No 1 Maria Sharapova

Williams just trails fellow American Chris Evert, who has 101, for the most in US Open history.

But now comes the real suspense as Williams looks to overcome an apparent mental block which has hurt the 37-year-old's bid to match Margaret Court's Grand Slam record since her return to the tour last year after the birth of her daughter, Olympia.

Serena's Grand Slam final defeats since return to tour Event Year Opponent Result Wimbledon 2018 Angelique Kerber 6-3 6-3 US Open 2018 Naomi Osaka 6-2 6-4 Wimbledon 2019 Simona Halep 6-2 6-2

Elina Svitolina is the next obstacle for Williams and is expected to present a stern examination, with her counter puncher game style a real challenge to the very best.

The 24-year-old Ukrainian is into her maiden US Open semi-final - fresh from reaching the same stage at Wimbledon - and ended the hopes of British No 1 Johanna Konta on Tuesday with an accomplished performance.

"When I'm playing someone I know is playing well I know I have to step up or go home, and I want to stay here. I'm feeling good," Williams, who is without a title this season, said.

"It's been a tough year but physically I'm feeling great and more than anything I'm just having fun when I come out here."

37-year-old Williams largely has the number of Svitolina up to now. Her only defeat against the fifth seed came at the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics - their most recent encounter - after winning the previous four matches.

"She's had a great year," Williams added of Svitolina. "She made the semis at Wimbledon and I feel she wants to go one step further, so I feel I'll have to come out and play really well."

US Open: Women's Singles semi-finals Belinda Bencic (13) v Bianca Andreescu (15) Elina Svitolina (5) v Serena Williams (8)

Williams, whose last Grand Slam title came at the Australian Open in 2017, should be well prepared for Svitolina's relentless returning and determination to expose any possible difficulty of movement in the American.

Meanwhile, Williams will look to overpower her opponent and shorten the points as much as possible. Just as she has been able to do so far in the tournament apart from during the opening two sets of her victory against 17-year-old Caty McNally in the second round.

Svitolina is well aware of the challenge she will face if she is to become the first Ukrainian woman to reach a major final.

Elina Svitolina defeated two-time US Open champion Venus Williams in the second round

"[Whoever] reaches the semi-final is playing well," she said. "It's something that you have to bring your best game to beat them. Doesn't matter who is going to be in the semi-final.

"But obviously Serena is amazing champion. It's probably going to be really tough against her."

The other semi-final will see Swiss 13th seed Belinda Bencic, who knocked out defending champion Naomi Osaka in the fourth round, take on Canadian teenager Bianca Andreescu.

Belinda Bencic has beaten Williams in one of their previous four meetings

Both those semi-finalists are into a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time in their careers.

Andreescu became the first teenager to reach the semi-finals in New York in a decade with victory against Elise Mertens and is now two wins from from becoming Canada's first Grand Slam singles champion.

Bianca Andreescu came from behind to beat Elise Mertens in the quarter-finals

Bencic, who reached the quarter-finals in 2014, has dealt with injuries in each of her last three seasons but is now producing her best tennis and assured a return to the world's top 10 - for the first time since June 2016 - with victory against Donna Vekic.

There is no doubt whoever Williams faces in the final she will be an overwhelming favourite, even if Andreescu did beat her in the final of the Rogers Cup last month after the American retired in the first set with a back injury.

Williams, who last won the US Open in 2014, will know this is a golden opportunity to enter the record books before going in search of Grand Slam title number 25 in 2020.