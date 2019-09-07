Will Serena Williams or Bianca Andreescu win US Open women's singles title?

Serena Williams will face Bianca Andreescu US Open women's singles final

Serena Williams will face Bianca Andreescu in the US Open women’s singles final, but who are you backing for the title?

Six-time champion Williams has progressed to the Flushing Meadows showpiece for the loss of just one set and dispatched fifth seed Elina Svitolina in the semi-finals with a devastating performance.

Williams now has a fourth opportunity - since her return to the sport from the birth of her first child - to tie Margaret Court's all-time record of 24 Grand Slam singles titles.

Andreescu has continued her excellent ascent up the world rankings this year with a memorable main draw debut run in New York.

The 19-year-old Canadian has demonstrated impressive battling qualities and a confident game plan to become first Canadian, male or female, to reach the US Open final.

Andreescu has won the pair's only previous meeting in the Rogers Cup final which was cut short when Williams was forced to retire injured.

US Open women's singles final Bianca Andreescu (15) vs Serena Williams (8)

Do you think Williams will land a historic Grand Slam title or will Andreescu cause a shock and win her maiden major? Have your say in our vote above…