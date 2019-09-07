Will Rafael Nadal or Daniil Medvedev win US Open men's singles title?

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev to win the title in Montreal in August

Will Rafael Nadal win his fourth US Open title and move within one major victory of Roger Federer’s haul of 20 Grand Slams or will in-form Daniil Medvedev claim his first?

The second seed has cruised through to his fifth final at Flushing Meadows, while Federer and world No 1 Novak Djokovic have long left New York.

Nadal will chalk up his 19th Grand Slam success with victory against Medvedev, who he beat to win the Rogers Cup in Montreal last month, and second of the year after victory at the French Open in June.

Medvedev has enjoyed an unforgettable summer, which has seen the Russian win his Masters 1000 title, enter the world's top five and now reach his first Grand Slam final.

The 23-year-old has drawn plenty of attention from the New York crowds for antagonising supporters who have booed him on several occasions during the fortnight.

His victory against Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-final saw him record his 50th match win of 2019 - the most by a player on the men's tour.

US Open men's singles final Daniil Medvedev (5) vs Rafael Nadal (2)

Do you think Nadal will land a 19th Grand Slam title and fourth at Flushing Meadows or will Medvedev finish memorable summer with first major?