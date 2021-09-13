US Open: Alfie Hewett beaten in wheelchair singles final as Diede De Groot and Dylan Alcott win Golden Slam

Alfie Hewett also lost to Shingo Kunieda in last year's US Open final

Britain's Alfie Hewett missed out on a third US Open singles title but Diede De Groot and Dylan Alcott both completed the Golden Slam in wheelchair tennis.

Hewett, 23, was beaten 6-1 6-4 by Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda in a repeat of last year's men's wheelchair final on Sunday.

He had been appearing in a sixth consecutive singles final at Flushing Meadows, but it could be his final slam.

Hewett, who won the doubles title with compatriot Gordon Reid, faces being told he is ineligible to compete in events from next year, with a review of wheelchair classifications ongoing.

Dutchwoman De Groot defeated Yui Kamiji 6-3 6-2 in the final of the women's singles to complete the full set of all four major titles and Paralympic gold.

Top seed Alcott of Australia was a 7-5 6-2 winner over Dutchman Niels Vink in the quad singles wheelchair final to become the first man to win all four Grand Slams and Paralympic gold in the same year.

Diede De Groot and Dylan Alcott (left and right) later watched the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev

"No male has ever won a Golden Slam," Alcott said. "No one's ever had the opportunity to either. I had that opportunity. What a special moment. I trained my whole life for that. So I really enjoyed the experience."

