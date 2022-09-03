US Open: Petra Kvitova inspired by Serena Williams after saving match point; Iga Swiatek through after scare

Petra Kvitova said she took inspiration from Serena Williams as she saved match points to defeat Garbine Muguruza in a US Open thriller on Saturday.

A tense clash between the two former Grand Slam champions saw Kvitova save two match points to force a deciding tie-break before eventually taking her fourth match point in a 5-7 6-3 7-6 (12-10) victory.

Kvitova watched Williams' emotional final match against Ajla Tomljanovic on Friday evening, when she battled to the end, finding winners on five match points.

"I saw those match points when she didn't give up," said the Czech, who was in tears at the end. "She always hit a beautiful return. It was very special, she didn't want to leave the court, for sure.

"That was the same case with me today. I didn't want to go out of this tournament, so I was just there hanging somehow. She was playing aggressively, as well. Me too.

"So I was trying to go for it with these first serves or for aces. I think it was nice to see her yesterday fighting until the end."

Kvitova next meets American eighth seed Jessica Pegula, who has become one the most reliable WTA players. The Buffalo native overcame Chinese qualifier Yuan Yue 6-2 6-7 (8-6) 6-0.

World No 1 and two-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek encountered a scare against American Lauren Davis after slipping 4-1 down in the second set.

However, the Pole then won five games in a row to prevail 6-3 6-4 and book a meeting with German Jule Niemeier, who is looking to make back-to-back Grand Slam quarter-finals after reaching the last eight at Wimbledon.

Meanwhile, three-time finalist Victoria Azarenka is showing good form again in New York and eased to a 6-3 6-0 victory over Petra Martic.

Azarenka's next match is against 22nd seed Karolina Pliskova, who lost the first set against Swiss 18th seed Belinda Bencic before coming through 5-7 6-4 6-3.

Sixth seed Aryna Sabalenka had to fight back from 6-2 5-1 down against Kaia Kanepi in the previous round but had a much easier time of it against France's Clara Burel, racing to a 6-0 6-2 win.

Sabalenka will now face American Danielle Collins, who beat Emma Raducanu's first-round conqueror Alize Cornet 6-4 7-6 (11-9).

