US Open: Mirra Andreeva, Alycia Parks, Linda Noskova and Linda Fruhvirtova aim to shine in New York

Who could challenge defending champion Iga Swiatek for the women's singles title? We look at five women who could upset the top order at Flushing Meadows.

Mirra Andreeva

Image: Andreeva impressed at Wimbledon so can she do the same in New York? She opens up against a qualifier

The Russian teenager, who has a self-declared admiration of Andy Murray, has already made quite the impression this season. She has become the queen of the qualifying rounds, coming through both the French Open and Wimbledon in some style.

Although she won a couple of ITF hard court tournaments at the end of 2022, she is yet to grace the hard courts this season, but she has downed plenty of experienced names already, including former US Open finalist Leylah Fernandez and former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova.

With her rise up the rankings this season, she will be making her debut in the main draw of the US Open.

Mirra Andreeva - Best Grand Slam performances French Open Third round (2023) Wimbledon Fourth round (2023)

Qinwen Zheng

Image: Zheng is one of the most impressive young players on the WTA Tour. She faces Nadia Podoroska in the first round

Zheng cites her inspiration as Li Na's run to the 2011 French Open title, and she impressed many in 2022 by advancing to the fourth round of the French Open and the third round of both Wimbledon and the US Open.

She claimed her maiden WTA title in Valencia last year, and backed that up with another title in Palermo earlier this year.

Zheng has claimed wins over former Grand Slam champions Venus Williams, Jelena Ostapenko , Bianca Andreescu and Sloane Stephens, and has faced world No 1 Iga Swiatek four times already in her career, taking her the distance in all but one encounter.

Qinwen Zheng - Best Grand Slam performances Australian Open Second round (2022, 2023) French Open Fourth round (2022) Wimbledon Third round (2022) US Open Third round (2022)

Linda Fruhvirtova

Image: Linda Fruhvirtova has been ranked as high as No 49 in the world at the age of 18

The elder of the two Fruhvirtova sisters, Linda first came to prominence at the end of the 2022 season, when she won her maiden title in Chennai.

Following in a proud Czech tradition of champions, she showed prowess by reaching the semi-finals of the Wimbledon girls' singles in 2021.

She started this year confidently with a run to the Australian Open quarter-finals, taking out compatriot and future Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova along the way.

She came through the US Open qualifying rounds last year, and now in the main draw, she will be keen to better her performance.

Linda Fruhvirtova - Best Grand Slam performances Australian Open Fourth round (2023) French Open First round (2023) Wimbledon First round (2023) US Open Second round (2022)

Linda Noskova

Image: Linda Noskova will take on Madison Brengle in the opening round of the US Open

Another big-hitting Czech, the 18-year-old wrestling fan has already risen up to world No 42 and has reached WTA finals in Prague, Adelaide and Prague.

She impressed on the hardcourts of Indian Wells earlier this year before losing out to Coco Gauff in the last 32.

Noskova also made it to the last 16 at the recent Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati where Gauff put pay to her hopes once again.

Linda Noskova - Best Grand Slam performances Australian Open Second round (2023) French Open Second round (2023)

Alycia Parks

Image: Alycia Parks has rocketed up the WTA world rankings but she faces a tricky opening test against Daria Kasatkina

Just as the American men are seeing a resurgence, many eyes will be on Alycia Parks this year, having flown up the rankings, from outside the top 200 last season and into the top 50 earlier this year.

She stunned top seed Caroline Garcia in the Lyon final and figured well on the clay as well this year.

She has a serve very reminiscent of the Williams sisters, and she equalled the WTA record for the fastest serve with Venus Williams at the 2021 US Open at 129 mph.

Alycia Parks - Best Grand Slam performances Australian Open Qualifying (2022, 2023) French Open First round (2023) Wimbledon Second round (2023) US Open First round (2021)

The US Open returns to Sky Sports on Monday, August 28 with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky Sports has access to all individual court feeds and will broadcast a minimum of 135 hours of competition throughout the two-week Grand Slam tournament.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports from August 28 to September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

Sky Sports subscribers on Sky Glass, Sky Stream, Sky Q, and the Sky Sports app will be able to watch all courts for the first time on Sky Sports.

Across Sky Sports' linear channels and on Sky Sports digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage, including both the men's and women's tournaments, alongside respective doubles, mixed doubles, juniors, and wheelchair competitions.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.