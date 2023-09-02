US Open 2023: Order of play with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all playing

Order of Play for Day Six of the US Open with Carlos Alcaraz taking on Dan Evans, while Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Katie Boulter are also in action I Viewers can stream all 16 courts and more than 135 hours of action up until September 10
Sunday 3 September 2023 04:33, UK
Take a look at the Order of Play for Day Seven of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York.
(All times are 4pm BST unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold)
5pm: 14-Tommy Paul (USA) v Ben Shelton (USA) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 6-Coco Gauff (USA), Borna Gojo (Croatia) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v 20-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)
10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v Xinyu Wang (China), 30-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) v 15-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) Rinky Hijikata (Australia) v 10-Frances Tiafoe (USA), Dominic Stricker (Switzerland) v 9-Taylor Fritz (USA)