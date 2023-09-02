US Open 2023: Order of play with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff all playing

Take a look at the Order of Play for Day Seven of the US Open on all courts at Flushing Meadows in New York.

(All times are 4pm BST unless stated. Seeds in brackets. British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm: 14-Tommy Paul (USA) v Ben Shelton (USA) Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) v 6-Coco Gauff (USA), Borna Gojo (Croatia) v 2-Novak Djokovic (Serbia) 1-Iga Swiatek (Poland) v 20-Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

10-Karolina Muchova (Czech Republic) v Xinyu Wang (China), 30-Sorana Cirstea (Romania) v 15-Belinda Bencic (Switzerland) Rinky Hijikata (Australia) v 10-Frances Tiafoe (USA), Dominic Stricker (Switzerland) v 9-Taylor Fritz (USA)