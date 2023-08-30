US Open: Lily Miyazaki's dream run at Flushing Meadows ended by Belinda Bencic

Lily Miyazaki's dream run at the US Open was ended in the second round by Olympic champion Belinda Bencic on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old, who came through three matches to qualify at Flushing Meadows for the first time and then picked up a maiden Grand Slam win against Margarita Betova in round one, was beaten 6-3 6-3 by the 15th seed.

Miyazaki is the first Briton to fall to defeat at Flushing Meadows after wins for Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage, Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Jack Draper and Dan Evans on Tuesday.

The world No 198 still leaves New York with the consolation prize of having virtually doubled her earnings for the year with a £98,000 pay day for winning her first-round match.

Image: Belinda Bencic was always going to be a tough opponent

A break early in the first set and two in the second proved her undoing, although she did break the Bencic serve late on, prompting the 26-year-old to fling her racket to the ground.

But ultimately Bencic, a former semi-finalist in New York, was too strong for the Tokyo-born debutant and broke again to seal the victory.

Miyazaki was supported once more by fellow Brit Jodie Burrage, who faces world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in her second-round match on Thursday.

Henman: Miyazaki will take positives

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tim Henman and Martina Navratilova reflect on Lily Miyazaki's run at the US Open

"Let's focus on the positives for Miyazaki," said the former British No 1. "She's had a great tournament coming through qualifying and winning a round which will do huge things for her confidence, her ranking and her bank balance, but Bencic is a class above.

"Bencic really proved it. A great match from Bencic but a great tournament from Miyazaki."

Miyazaki's ranking will rise to 153 provisionally with Martina Navratilova adding: "If she keeps playing as she did here she won't have to qualify for the Australian Open so she will have some breathing room and a great learning experience. She can be really proud of herself."

Tale of the Tape

Miyazaki vs Bencic: Tale of the Tape Miyazaki Match Stats Bencic 2 Aces 1 1 Double Faults 1 66% 1st serve win percentage 81% 31% 2nd serve win percentage 57% 1/1 Break points won 4/6 13 Total winners 16 26 Unforced errors 18 50 Total points won 67

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch the US Open live and exclusive on Sky Sports up until September 10. All courts will be available to watch for the first time

The US Open is back on Sky Sports with the promise to give fans live coverage of the Grand Slam like never before.

Sky welcomes tennis back to its channels, adding to the existing sports portfolio and reaffirming the broadcaster as the home of live sport in the UK & Ireland.

Sky Sports' new mixed reality studio features multiple custom built LED screens, integrated light 'sabres', and an open canopy roof, making the space alive with colour and energy to reflect the vibrancy of the last Grand Slam of the year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Relive Andy Murray's rollercoaster career at the US Open, which saw him claim his maiden major title in 2012

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player From Novak Djokovic to Iga Swiatek- it is time to meet the US Open champion contenders!

With integrated AR capabilities, a versatile LED floor, and a 'fourth wall', the viewer will be transported to the Arthur Ashe Stadium in a 360-degree immersive environment. Our tennis experts will take the viewer into the eyes of the players for expert Hawkeye analysis and insight as the tournament progresses.

The technology involved allows us to add an entire new dimension and will bring customers closer to the action.

Highlights of matches will be available across Sky Sports TV and our social media platforms.

Video highlights will also be available of the Sky Sports website and app, where there will also be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis and features.

Stream the US Open on Sky Sports with NOW for just £26 a month for 12 months. Cancel anytime.