US Open: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz set up a meeting with Britain's Dan Evans at Flushing Meadows

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz set up a meeting with Britain's Dan Evans at the US Open, while Ons Jabeur and Jessica Pegula also advanced in New York on Friday night.

Alcaraz prevailed in a tough third set against South Africa's Lloyd Harris to seal a 6-3 6-1 7-6 (7-4) win and reach the third round, where he will face Evans.

The Spaniard revealed a lack of sharpness which he will need to rectify with 26th seed Evans waiting in the wings.

Under Arthur Ashe Stadium's bright lights some dazzling shot making from Alcaraz had the crowd on its feet but behind the fun-filled evening were some worrying flaws as he piled up 29 unforced errors and showed a lack of concentration at key moments.

Even while not at his best Alcaraz could rely on raw talent and a vast repertoire of shots to see off the 177th ranked South African.

After the match Alcaraz focused on the positives, rating his effort as "great" but admitting to a letdown in the third set.

"I think I played great, a great match," assessed the Spaniard. "But obviously in the third set he started to play better. I got down a little bit.

"I need extra energy in the third set.

"In the end, I think I played a pretty good match and will try to keep the same level."

Evans, the British No 2, came from a set down to beat Dutchman Botic van de Zandschulp 1-6 6-1 6-3 6-3.

It is the sixth time the 33-year-old has reached the third round at Flushing Meadows, although he will have his work cut out with Alcaraz next up.

Alcaraz has won both previous meetings against Evans, including earlier this season in Barcelona.

"It's a really tough player, good serve and volley, good net game," said Alcaraz. "It's going to be really tough.

"I will have to return very, very well if I want to win that match."

Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur, last year's runner-up, earned a 7-6 (9-7) 4-6 6-3 win over Czech teenager Linda Noskova.

She will next face another Czech player, Marie Bouzkova.

World No 3, Jessica Pegula, the top-ranked American in the draw, breezed past Romania's Patricia Maria Tig 6-3 6-1 to set up a mouth-watering meeting against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine.

"I never thought that I would be getting used to Ashe, but somehow I am," said Pegula. "But, it's hard to follow Carlos [Alcaraz]. It's a tough act to follow man."

