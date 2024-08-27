US Open: Harriet Dart continues her New York campaign on Wednesday

Harriet Dart carries British hopes on Wednesday as she takes to the stage in the second round of the US Open, live on Sky Sports.

Dart bids to move past the second round for the first time at Flushing Meadows as she faces Ukrainian 19th seed Marta Kostyuk, with the pair splitting their head-to-head with a win each.

Defending women's champion Coco Gauff overcame a tentative start in her opening match, and she will open the night session on Arthur Ashe Stadium against Germany's Tatjana Maria.

Novak Djokovic will close out the evening once more when he takes on fellow Serb Laslo Djere.

Last year Mirra Andreeva reached the second round of the US Open, aged 16.

This year, 16-year-old Iva Jovic became the youngest American to win a women's main draw match at the US Open since 2000, defeating 2023 Australian Open semi-finalist Magda Linette of Poland 6-4 6-3 on Monday. Jovic nows comes up against 29th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

"I've practised with her once in France and I think for her it's a great opportunity as well because she goes on court like I did as well, she has nothing to lose playing in front of her home fans. It's a great opportunity for her," said Andreeva, who defeated Camila Osorio 6-2 7-6 (7-4) to reach the second round.

"I don't really know her much in the way she plays or how she is as a person. I just think she can play here very well. She can show some good tennis."

Order of Play (all times UK -Brits in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Madison Keys (USA) (14) vs Maya Joint (Aus)

Alexander Shevchenko (Kaz) vs Frances Tiafoe (USA) (20)

12am

Tatjana Maria (Ger) vs Coco Gauff (USA) (3)

Laslo Djere (Srb) vs Novak Djokovic (Srb) (2)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Taylor Townsend (USA) vs Paola Badosa (Esp) (26)

Alexandre Muller (Fra) vs Alexander Zverev (Ger) (4)

Lucia Bronzetti (Ita) vs Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) (2)

12am

Victoria Azarenka (Blr) (20) vs Clara Burel (Fra)

Matteo Berrettini (Ita) vs Taylor Fritz (USA) (12)

Grandstand

4pm

Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) (8) vs Elena-Gabriela Ruse (Rou)

Qinwen Zheng (Chn) vs Erika Andreeva (Rus)

Ben Shelton (USA) vs Roberto Bautista Agut (Esp)

10pm

Casper Ruud (Nor) vs Gael Monfils (Fra)

Stadium 17

4pm

Rinky Hijikata (Aus) vs Grigor Dimitrov (Bul) (9)

Andrey Rublev (Rus) (6) vs Arthur Rinderknech (Fra)

Emma Navarro (USA) (13) vs Arantxa Rus (Ned)

Elina Svitolina (Ukr) (27) vs Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr)

Court 5

4pm

Mitchell Krueger (USA) vs Jiri Lehecka (Cze) (32)

Harriet Dart (Gbr) vs Marta Kostyuk (Ukr) (19)

Miomir Kecmanovic (Srb) vs Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) (18)

Peyton Stearns (USA) vs Daria Kasatkina (Rus) (12)

Court 5

4pm

Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) vs Elise Mertens (Bel) (33)

Sebastian Baez (Arg) (21) vs Tallon Griekspoor (Ned)

Ugo Humbert (Fra) (17) vs Francisco Comesana (Arg)

Court 10

4pm

Doubles Match tbc

Doubles Match tbc

Diane Parry(Fra) vs Yafan Wang (Chn)

Court 11

4pm

Moyuka Uchijima (Jpn) vs Jule Niemeier (Ger)

Brandon Nakashima (USA) vs Arthur Cazaux (Fra)

Alexei Popyrin (Aus) (28) vs Pedro Martinez (Esp)

Court 12

4pm

Francisco Cerundolo (Arg) (29) vs Tomas Martin Etcheverry (Arg)

Ekaterina Alexandrova (Rus) (29) vs Iva Jovic (USA)

Donna Vekic (Cro) (24) vs Greet Minnen (Bel)

Court 13

4pm

Doubles Match tbc

Doubles Match tbc

Roberto Carballes Baena (Esp) vs Juncheng Shang (Chn)