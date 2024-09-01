Monday at the US Open: Jack Draper looks to keep dream alive against Tomas Machac

Jack Draper will be looking to reach a Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time in his career when he takes on Tomas Machac in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

The men's British No 1 finds himself part of a wide-open draw courtesy of shock exits for both Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, his impressive form so far seeing him win his first three outings without dropping a set.

Draper booked his place in the second week with a 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp, the man that had knocked out Wimbledon and French Open champion Alcaraz.

He admitted he had arrived at Flushing Meadows feeling like a different version to the Draper that reached the fourth round last year.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open match between Jack Draper and Botic van de Zandschulp.

"I feel very different to last year," he said ahead of Monday's match.

"I think I barely played any tennis in the year, struggling with injuries all the time, and then obviously came here.

"I think I was still sort of very nervous and unsure before matches, whether I would get through this one. 'Am I going to cramp in this one? Am I going to break down physically in this one, get injured', or something like this?"

Having struggled through injury in 2023, Draper has since launched an impressive response in 2024 by winning his first ATP Tour title and thrusting himself into US Open contention while playing some of his best tennis.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jack Draper is in the Sky Sports studio to analyse his victory over Botic van de Zandschulp at the US Open.

"I was still really struggling with the shoulder injury when I played here last year. I feel very different now. I'm not waking up every day worried about playing five sets," he said.

"I have so much more confidence in my mind and my body through experiences of playing on the tour now this year consistently.

"So I do feel very different to last year and proud of my progress since then."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the match between Iga Swiatek and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova at the US Open.

Machas reached the fourth round thanks to a straight set win over David Goffin, the winner of him and Draper going on to face either Alex de Minaur or Jordan Thompson for a spot in the semi-final.

Elsewhere world No 1 Iga Swiatek resumes her pursuit of a second US Open title when she takes on 16th seed Liudmila Samsonova, before men's No 1 seed Jannik Sinner is in action against Tommy Paul.

Italy's Jasmine Paolini looks to continue her stunning year against Karolina Muchova, and 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev meets Portugal's Nuno Borges.

Order of Play (all times UK - British players in bold)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm

Diana Shnaider (18) vs Jessica Pegula (USA) (6)

Nunu Borges (Por) vs Daniil Medvedev (5)

12am

Iga Swiatek (Pol) (1) vs Liudmila Samsonova (16)

Jannik Sinner (Ita) (1) vs Tommy Paul (USA) (14)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm

Karolina Muchova (Cze) vs Jasmine Paolini (Ita) (5)

Jack Draper (Gbr) (25) vs Tomas Machac (Cze)

Caroline Wozniacki (Den) vs Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra) (22)

Alex de Minaur (Aus) (10) vs Jordan Thompson (Aus)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.