US Open: Daniil Medvedev fined more than £30,000 after his meltdown in defeat to Benjamin Bonzi

Daniil Medvedev has been fined more than £30,000 after his spectacular meltdown during his first-round US Open loss to Benjamin Bonzi.

Medvedev lost 6-3 7-5 6-7 (5-7) 0-6 6-4 but it was his behaviour in the third set that dominated the headlines, when the 2021 champion launched a tirade against the umpire and whipped up jeering fans who stopped his opponent from serving.

The 13th seed was facing match point and a straight-sets loss when a photographer entered the Louis Armstrong Stadium court just as Frenchman Bonzi misfired his first serve.

Image: Medvedev demolished his racket after losing in five sets to Bonzi on opening Sunday of the US Open

The official then allowed Bonzi another first serve because of the unauthorised incursion, sparking wild scenes with Medvedev furious that his opponent was allowed to retake his first serve.

Medvedev protested the decision to umpire Greg Allensworth and whipped up the crowd, shouting: "Are you a man? Why are you shaking? He wants to go home guys, he doesn't like to be here. He gets paid by the match, not by the hour."

The fiery Russian continued to incite the crowd, with the match delayed for more than six minutes before Bonzi was finally able to serve.

Medvedev saved the match point and won the third and fourth sets, but went on to lose the contest in the fifth, repeatedly smashing his racket on the court.

He has been fined 30,000 US dollars (£22,220) for unsportsmanlike conduct and a further 12,5000 dollars (£9,260) for abuse of rackets or equipment.

First-round prize money at the US Open this year is 110,000 dollars (£81,500), meaning Medvedev forfeits almost 40 per cent of his winnings.

