US Open: Cameron Norrie takes on Novak Djokovic - live on Sky Sports at midnight

Cameron Norrie believes the odds are slowly turning in his favour as he prepares for another crack at Novak Djokovic - live on Sky Sports from midnight on Friday.

Their meeting in the third round will be the sixth time they have played each other, with Norrie so far losing all six and winning just two sets.

But, at 38, Djokovic is not the force he was and he has not looked comfortable in his first two matches in New York, dropping sets against Learner Tien and Zachary Svajda and struggling physically.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ahead of their upcoming US Open match, we head back to 2023 in Rome when Norrie smashed the ball into Djokovic's legs!

"I will say the chances are getting better as the years get on - I would not say by much," said Norrie.

"But the level he brings, the competitiveness he brings, is crazy. Every time I've played him, he's changing his tactics and making it really difficult for me to play.

"So I'm just ready for anything. Him to play unreal. Him to play not great. Him to be stopping the match for something and then playing really good. I think he's so, so good at competing and tactics. He's amazing.

"It's going to be very tough. I'm going to have to play close to my best to have a chance with him. I've never played on Arthur Ashe here.

"It's probably the only big court in tennis that I've never played. Hopefully I get to play on that one.

"I'm so happy to be with my team and to be enjoying New York and getting the chance to have a crack at one of the best players in history.

"I think the chances are greater for me to win the match than in previous years or in previous form for him."

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Davis Cup Captain Leon Smith spoke to Sky Sports' Emma Paton about what Norrie has to do in order to cause a huge upset against Djokovic on Friday

At the French Open this spring, Norrie was brushed aside by Djokovic in the fourth round, but the British No 2 is confident in his game plan.

"I'm going to have to beat him with physicality," said Norrie. "I'm going to have to beat him with my game, my tennis.

"I'm not going to be going out and being a serve bot and hitting him off the court. I'm going to stick to the way I'm playing and really, really make it as physical as I can."

Djokovic came into the US Open without having played a match since Wimbledon, and Norrie will hope to exploit a blister on the Serb's foot.

Djokovic has cut a downbeat figure so far in New York, but he said after coming from a set down to beat Zachary Svajda: "It's not a motivation thing.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Djokovic battled back from a set down to defeat Zachary Svajda in the second round

"It's just me a bit frustrated with my game and then I kind of go through stuff internally that... you don't want to know the details what I'm going through and telling myself.

"It's not like I'm not finding joy on the court competing. I enjoy competing, but I don't enjoy not playing well. That's why I put extra pressure on myself and my team to be better the next day, the next match."

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.