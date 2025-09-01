US Open: Carlos Alcaraz plays Jiri Lehecka and Novak Djokovic meets Taylor Fritz in quarter-final action on Tuesday

The quarter-finals begin at the US Open on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.

Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz plays Jiri Lehecka for a place in the semi-finals.

Alcaraz was brilliant as he overwhelmed Arthur Rinderknech in three sets in the fourth round, while Lehecka got past Adrian Mannarino in four sets to progress to this quarter-final.

Jessica Pegula's quarter-final with Barbora Krejcikova starts at 4.30pm (UK time) on Arthur Ashe Stadium and Alcaraz vs Lehecka will follow on afterwards, expected around 6.30pm.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff

World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the last eight at midnight on Arthur Ashe.

Following on from them, Novak Djokovic is playing overnight looking to add to his legacy in the quarter-finals. He faces top American Taylor Fritz after Sabalenka-Vondrousova.

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4.30pm

[4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)

[20] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

12am

[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)

[7] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [4] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.