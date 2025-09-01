US Open: Carlos Alcaraz plays Jiri Lehecka and Novak Djokovic meets Taylor Fritz in quarter-final action on Tuesday
The US Open continues on Tuesday with Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka and more in quarter-final action; the US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7
Monday 1 September 2025 22:29, UK
The quarter-finals begin at the US Open on Tuesday, live on Sky Sports.
Spanish superstar Carlos Alcaraz plays Jiri Lehecka for a place in the semi-finals.
Alcaraz was brilliant as he overwhelmed Arthur Rinderknech in three sets in the fourth round, while Lehecka got past Adrian Mannarino in four sets to progress to this quarter-final.
Jessica Pegula's quarter-final with Barbora Krejcikova starts at 4.30pm (UK time) on Arthur Ashe Stadium and Alcaraz vs Lehecka will follow on afterwards, expected around 6.30pm.
World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka takes on Marketa Vondrousova in the last eight at midnight on Arthur Ashe.
Following on from them, Novak Djokovic is playing overnight looking to add to his legacy in the quarter-finals. He faces top American Taylor Fritz after Sabalenka-Vondrousova.
Order of Play (all times UK)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
4.30pm
[4] Jessica Pegula (USA) vs Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)
[20] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) vs [2] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
12am
[1] Aryna Sabalenka vs Marketa Vondrousova (CZE)
[7] Novak Djokovic (SRB) vs [4] Taylor Fritz (USA)
