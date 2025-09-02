 Skip to content

US Open: Jannik Sinner plays Lorenzo Musetti and Naomi Osaka meets Karolina Muchova in quarter-final action on Wednesday

The US Open continues on Wednesday with Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Naomi Osaka, Karolina Muchova, and more in quarter-final action; the US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7

Tuesday 2 September 2025 23:18, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Jannik Sinner against Alexander Bublik from the round-of-16 at the US Open.

The quarter-finals continue at the US Open on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner plays fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the US Open semi-finals.

Sinner claimed his quickest Grand Slam victory with a brutal destruction of Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the US Open.

Eighth seed Alex de Minaur will come up against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Arthur Ashe Stadium from 4.30pm (UK time)

Second seed Iga Swiatek takes on home favourite Amanda Anisimova on Arthur Ashe Stadium not before 6pm (UK time).

Naomi Osaka's quarter-final with Karolina Muchova takes place at midnight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of Jannik Sinner against Alexander Bublik from the round-of-16 at the US Open.

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

Also See:

4.30pm

[25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs [8] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs [2] Iga Swiatek (POL)

12am

[11] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs [23] Naomi Osaka (JAP)

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [10] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract