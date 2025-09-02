US Open: Jannik Sinner plays Lorenzo Musetti and Naomi Osaka meets Karolina Muchova in quarter-final action on Wednesday

The quarter-finals continue at the US Open on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

World No 1 Jannik Sinner plays fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the US Open semi-finals.

Sinner claimed his quickest Grand Slam victory with a brutal destruction of Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the US Open.

Eighth seed Alex de Minaur will come up against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Arthur Ashe Stadium from 4.30pm (UK time)

Second seed Iga Swiatek takes on home favourite Amanda Anisimova on Arthur Ashe Stadium not before 6pm (UK time).

Naomi Osaka's quarter-final with Karolina Muchova takes place at midnight.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Jannik Sinner against Alexander Bublik from the round-of-16 at the US Open.

Order of Play (all times UK)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

4.30pm

[25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs [8] Alex de Minaur (AUS)

[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs [2] Iga Swiatek (POL)

12am

[11] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs [23] Naomi Osaka (JAP)

[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [10] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.