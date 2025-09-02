US Open: Jannik Sinner plays Lorenzo Musetti and Naomi Osaka meets Karolina Muchova in quarter-final action on Wednesday
The US Open continues on Wednesday with Jannik Sinner, Lorenzo Musetti, Naomi Osaka, Karolina Muchova, and more in quarter-final action; the US Open is live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app until Sunday, September 7
Tuesday 2 September 2025 23:18, UK
The quarter-finals continue at the US Open on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.
World No 1 Jannik Sinner plays fellow Italian Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the US Open semi-finals.
Sinner claimed his quickest Grand Slam victory with a brutal destruction of Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the US Open.
Eighth seed Alex de Minaur will come up against Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime on Arthur Ashe Stadium from 4.30pm (UK time)
Second seed Iga Swiatek takes on home favourite Amanda Anisimova on Arthur Ashe Stadium not before 6pm (UK time).
Naomi Osaka's quarter-final with Karolina Muchova takes place at midnight.
Order of Play (all times UK)
Arthur Ashe Stadium
4.30pm
[25] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) vs [8] Alex de Minaur (AUS)
[8] Amanda Anisimova (USA) vs [2] Iga Swiatek (POL)
12am
[11] Karolina Muchova (CZE) vs [23] Naomi Osaka (JAP)
[1] Jannik Sinner (ITA) vs [10] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)
