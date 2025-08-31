Carlos Alcaraz shows his quality as he overcomes Arthur Rinderknech to reach US Open quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Arthur Rinderknech with touches of brilliance to reach the quarter-finals of the US Open.

Spanish superstar Alcaraz took a three-set victory, 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 6-4, in their fourth-round clash, setting up a meeting with Jiri Lehecka in the last eight at Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz might have a severe new haircut but he played with exuberance to overcome a potentially dangerous opponent.

Rinderknech may have a lowly world ranking of 82, but matched Alcaraz for most of the first set. The two stayed on serve, with the Frenchman playing confidently.

But stunning shots from Alcaraz still illuminated the first set. He secured the fourth game with an incredible point. First Alcaraz tapped the ball up high, Rinderknech smashed it back at him and, on the run, Alcaraz swung his racket behind his back not only clearing the net but landing the winning shot.

Going game for game in the first set carried them into a tie-breaker. It was Rinderknech who got the first mini-break. But that triggered Alcaraz to go up another gear. After a double fault from the Frenchman, Alcaraz flicked a brilliant return across the court away from Rinderknech to get his own mini-break.

He stormed on from there to seal the tie-break 7-3 and win the first set.

Hunting for a break in the second set, Alcaraz played a brilliant game. He pumped a forehand past Rinderknech to win a rally and rushed forward to pick up a drop shot, sending the Frenchman the wrong way in the process. He converted the second of three break points, beating Rinderknech with an overarm smash.

He had to fight to consolidate that break, expertly defending two break points against him in the next game. Rinderknech remained stubborn, but was running out of ideas to foil Alcaraz. An attempted underarm serve flopped tamely into the net and Alcaraz made sure of the second set.

Alcaraz again turned on the brilliance when he needed it to seal a break when they were 4-4 in the third set.

Rinderknech landed a fine backhand smash, but Alcaraz charged after it and unleashed another cracking forehand to win his second point against Rinderknech's serve. Another fantastic forehand gave him three break points. Rinderknech defended the first, but Alcaraz put away the second to serve for the match.

Rinderknech hopped helplessly beneath a magnificent Alcaraz lob as the Spaniard moved 30-0 ahead in the final game. Victory looked inevitable and Rinderknech hit a service return into the net to send Alcaraz on to the quarterfinals.

Could Alcaraz be at his best?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz has a superb variety of shots.

Carlos Alvaraz might just be at his best at the US Open this year. He's certainly playing with flair and producing special shots. "If I have the opportunity, why not? I think the people like it," he said afterwards. "I like playing tennis like this, so it just comes naturally.

"I always try to bring the most special shots during matches and I think my style of tennis fits pretty well to the energy here in New York.

"Every time I step on the court for a match or training, people are always there, and the energy is special.

"The people are always there, enjoying tennis, bringing the best energy possible to the match. So I just love it.

"I think that's why I play my best tennis here in New York."

Can only Sinner beat him?

Image: Alcaraz could be at his best in New York. (AP Photo/Heather Khalifa)

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova thinks potentially only Jannik Sinner has the beating of Alcaraz.

"He's just too good. He finds spaces on the court that most people dream about," the Sky Sports' pundit said of Alcaraz.

"He's really unlimited in the game plans that he can put forward. When Plan A doesn't work, he can go to B and C. He can serve and volley on everything, stay back on everything, mix it up, nothing but slices. He's got all the goods.

"He really knows exactly when to use them.

"He made Rinderknech feel helpless and he's a very good player," she added. "Why Sinner has been successful, he can out-hit him and he's the only one that can do that, in my opinion.

"I think everybody else feels they have to play outside of the comfort zone and play the best match of their life to have a chance against them. These guys just play their average tennis, that they can raise when they have to on the big points, game over.

"It's only against each other that they have to play their best to win, Sinner against Alcaraz."

Djokovic sets up Fritz showdown

Novak Djokovic faced more physical concerns with his neck, but quickly recovered to dominate 144th-ranked qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3 6-3 6-2 and reach his record 64th Grand Slam quarter-final.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open round of 16 match between Novak Djokovic and Jan-Lennard Struff.

"I don't know how many more I'm going to have, so obviously each one is very special," said Djokovic, who takes on the last American man standing, Taylor Fritz, next.

Djokovic dominated from the opening game, breaking the 35-year-old German's serve six times during the match.

Struff defeated three seeded players to reach his first US Open fourth round but was unable to put any serious pressure on the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

Djokovic will take a 10-0 record into his quarter-final clash with fourth seed Fritz on Tuesday.

"It definitely helps if you serve well. I think I had a great serving performance in the last round and also tonight," Djokovic said.

"I just saw the stats, I out-served one of the guys that had the most aces during the tournament this year, so that's a great stat. Obviously that helps make my life easier on the court. Maybe I don't need to work as hard or unnecessarily more than I have to."

American Fritz kept the Stars and Stripes flutteringby swatting aside Czech Republic's 21st seed Tomas Machac 6-4 6-3 6-3 to book his spot in the quarter-finals of the Grand Slam for the third consecutive year.

