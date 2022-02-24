World No 1 Novak Djokovic suffers straight-sets loss at Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships

The 34-year-old was playing in just his third match of the year

Novak Djokovic lost in the quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships and will lose his world No 1 ranking to Daniil Medvedev on Monday.

Djokovic fell to a 6-4 7-6 (7-4) defeat at the hands of 123rd-ranked Jiri Vesely, who now holds a 2-0 record against the 34-year-old.

Medvedev will become the first new world No 1 other than Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Andy Murray since February 1, 2004.

The Serbian athlete had occupied the world No 1 spot since overtaking Rafael Nadal on February 2, 2020, setting a new record last March for weeks at the top which currently stands at 361.

Djokovic had known going into the Dubai Championships that he could lose his world-leading status if Medvedev won the ATP 500 in Mexico.

Medvedev entered the competition in Acapulco as the top seed and will now take to court for the quarter-finals knowing that he will be now top of the rankings on Monday morning.

Vesely is one of just three players to have defeated Djokovic multiple times and never lost to him - the others being Nick Kyrgios and Marat Safin. The 28-year-old is the lowest-ranked player to beat Djokovic for almost four years.