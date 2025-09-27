China Open: Jannik Sinner survives scare against Terence Atmane while Carlos Alcaraz eases past Zizou Berg to reach quarter-finals

World No 2 Jannik Sinner survived a scare from France's Terence Atmane to book his place in the China Open quarter-finals after coming through 6-4 5-7 6-0 on Saturday.

The Italian improved his record in Beijing to 11-1 as he marched into the last eight, where he will meet Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

Sinner made a good start, winning the first set fairly comfortably after breaking Atamane's serve in the third game, but his opponent came back strongly as he broke in the final game of the second set to take it 7-5.

However, Atmane started to struggle with cramps at the back end of the encounter, allowing Sinner to race through the third set without dropping a game as he won in two hours and 21 minutes.

Fitness and consistency helped Sinner prevail as he won the match at the first time of asking after his opponent framed his backhand.

Alcaraz through in straight sets

Image: World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz eased past Zizou Bergs 6-4 6-3 to book China Open quarter-finals spot

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz was more comfortable in defeating Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6-4 6-3 to join Sinner in booking his place in the China Open quarter-finals.

The six-time Grand Slam champion played with style and rigour as he reached the last eight of a tournament for the 13th time this year, and will next meet the United States' Brandon Nakashima.

Bergs managed to break Alcaraz three times during a meeting that lasted one hour and 19 minutes but unable to take a set from the Spaniard, who repeatedly picked off his opponent's serve in reply.

Alcaraz brought up match point with his famous drop shot that Bergs was not able to reach in time before sealing the win with a forehand that he could not return.

