China Open: Jannik Sinner survives scare against Terence Atmane while Carlos Alcaraz eases past Zizou Bergs to reach quarter-finals in Japan

World No 2 Jannik Sinner survived a scare from France's Terence Atmane to book his place in the China Open quarter-finals after coming through 6-4 5-7 6-0 on Saturday.

The Italian improved his record in Beijing to 11-1 as he marched into the last eight, where he will meet Hungary's Fabian Marozsan.

Sinner made a good start, winning the first set fairly comfortably after breaking Atamane's serve in the third game, but his opponent came back strongly as he broke in the final game of the second set to take it 7-5.

However, Atmane started to struggle with cramps at the back end of the encounter, allowing Sinner to race through the third set without dropping a game as he won in two hours and 21 minutes.

Fitness and consistency helped Sinner prevail as he won the match at the first time of asking after his opponent framed his backhand.

"The game style he [Atmane] plays is quite unique and he's also a lefty - we don't have so many lefties in the game," Sinner said.

"Today he was struggling a bit in the third set with some cramps but it was a tricky second-round match.

"I was twice up a break in the second, couldn't use it, but this is the sport, this happens. Maybe the concentration went a little bit down sometimes, a bit of nerves also felt today, it's normal, but I'm very happy to be again in the next round."

Third seed Alex De Minaur was given a real fight by another Frenchman, lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech, but battled to a 6-3 3-6 7-6 (2) victory.

Alcaraz through in straight sets

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the Japan Open match between Carlos Alcaraz and Zizou Bergs.

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz was more comfortable in defeating Belgium's Zizou Bergs 6-4 6-3 to join Sinner in booking his place in the Japan Open quarter-finals.

Alcaraz looked to be in real trouble after landing awkwardly on his left ankle during his opening match in Tokyo on Thursday and was unsure how he would pull up.

The six-time Grand Slam champion played with style and rigour as he reached the last eight of a tournament for the 13th time this year, and will next meet the United States' Brandon Nakashima.

Bergs managed to break Alcaraz three times during a meeting that lasted one hour and 19 minutes but unable to take a set from the Spaniard, who repeatedly picked off his opponent's serve in reply.

Image: World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz eased past Zizou Bergs 6-4 6-3 to book Japan Open quarter-finals spot

Alcaraz brought up match point with his famous drop shot that Bergs was not able to reach in time before sealing the win with a forehand that he could not return.

"It was tough," said Alcaraz. "It was a really important day and a half that I had to recover as good as I can.

"I said before and I'm going to say it again, I have the best physio in the world who I trust 100 per cent and the work he has done for the ankle, I think, has been great.

"I could play, I would say, normally. I was worried about some movements on the court where I could feel the ankle but in general I think I played a great match."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports in 2025. Stream tennis and more sport contract-free with NOW.