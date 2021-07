The Hundred: How the men's and women's squads shape up for the 100-ball competition

The Hundred will be shown live on Sky Sports during the summer - here is how the men's and women's squads shape up for the new competition...

BIRMINGHAM PHOENIX

England centrally-contracted Test players: Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley

Captain: Moeen Ali

Overseas players: Adam Milne (New Zealand), Imran Tahir (South Africa), Finn Allen (New Zealand)

Rest of squad: Pat Brown, Adam Hose, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington

Women's squad: Shafali Verma (India), Ellyse Perry (Australia), Erin Burns (Australia), Amy Jones, Ria Fackrell, Marie Kelly, Evelyn Jones, Emily Arlott, Kirstie Gordon, Phoebe Franklin, Abtaha Maqsood, Thea Brookes, Gwen Davies, Isabelle Wong, Georgia Elwiss

LONDON SPIRIT

England centrally-contracted Test players: Zak Crawley

Captain: Eoin Morgan

Overseas players: Josh Inglis (Australia), Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan), Mohammad Amir (Pakistan)

Rest of squad: Dan Lawrence, Jade Dernbach, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Mark Wood, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen

Women's squad: Heather Knight (captain), Deandra Dottin (West Indies), Deepti Sharma (India), Chloe Tryon (South Africa), Naomi Dattani, Amara Carr, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gibson, Susie Rowe, Charlie Dean, Freya Davies, Hannah Jones, Sophie Munro, Tammy Beaumont, Grace Scrivens

Image: Eoin Morgan and Heather Knight are London Spirit's captains for The Hundred

MANCHESTER ORIGINALS

England centrally-contracted Test players: Jos Buttler

Overseas players: Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), Carlos Brathwaite (West Indies), Colin Munro (New Zealand)

Rest of squad: Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Jamie Overton, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen

Women's squad: Kate Cross (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (India), Mignon du Preez (South Africa), Lizelle Lee (South Africa), Danielle Collins, Alice Dyson, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Georgie Boyce, Natalie Brown, Ellie Threlkeld, Alex Hartley, Emma Lamb, Sophie Ecclestone, Laura Jackson

Image: England's Jos Buttler is in the Manchester Originals squad for the new tournament

NORTHERN SUPERCHARGERS

England centrally-contracted Test players: Ben Stokes

Overseas players: Faf du Plessis (South Africa), Chris Lynn (Australia), Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Rest of squad: Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, John Simpson, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine

Women's squad: Lauren Winfield-Hill (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues (India), Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa), Laura Kimmince (Australia), Hollie Armitage, Ami Campbell, Katie Levick, Helen Fenby, Bess Heath, Beth Langston, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Sterre Kalis, Kalea Moore, Phoebe Graham

Image: England's Lauren Winfield-Hill will captain Northern Superchargers in The Hundred

OVAL INVINCIBLES

England centrally-contracted Test players: Sam Curran, Rory Burns

Overseas players: Sunil Narine (West Indies), Sandeep Lamichhane (Nepal), Colin Ingram (South Africa)

Rest of squad: Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox

Women's squad: Dane van Niekerk (South Africa), Marizanne Kapp (South Africa), Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Georgia Adams, Fran Wilson, Alice Capsey, Jo Gardner, Sarah Bryce, Rhianna Southby, Tash Farrant, Grace Gibbs, Eva Gray, Mady Villiers, Megan Belt, Danielle Gregory

SOUTHERN BRAVE

England centrally-contracted Test players: Jofra Archer

Overseas players: Andre Russell (West Indies), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Devon Conway (New Zealand)

Rest of squad: James Vince, Liam Dawson, Chris Jordan, Danny Briggs, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, Alex Davies, George Garton, Ross Whiteley, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Jake Lintott

Women's squad: Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Smriti Mandhana (India), Amanda-Jade Wellington (Australia), Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt, Maia Bouchier, Tara Norris, Carla Rudd, Paige Scholfield, Lauren Bell, Sonia Odedra, Fi Morris, Sophia Dunkley, Ella McCaughan, Charlotte Taylor

Image: Southern Brave have retained the likes of James Vince, Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt and Jofra Archer

TRENT ROCKETS

England centrally-contracted Test players: Joe Root

Captain: Lewis Gregory

Overseas players: Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), D'Arcy Short (Australia), Wahab Riaz (Pakistan)

Rest of squad: Alex Hales, Matt Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook

Women's squad: Nat Sciver (captain), Rachel Priest (New Zealand), Sammy-Jo Johnson (Australia), Heather Graham (Australia), Katherine Brunt, Kathryn Bryce, Abigail Freeborn, Nancy Harman, Lucy Higham, Ella Claridge, Emily Windsor, Teresa Graves, Michaela Kirk, Sarah Glenn, Alicia Presland

WELSH FIRE

England centrally-contracted Test players: Ollie Pope

Overseas players: Kieron Pollard (West Indies), Qais Ahmad (Afghanistan), Glenn Phillips (New Zealand), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand)

Rest of squad: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Jake Ball, Ben Duckett, Ian Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, Leus du Plooy, Liam Plunkett, David Payne, Ryan Higgins, David Lloyd

Women's squad: Sune Luus (South Africa), Piepa Cleary (Australia), Georgia Redmayne (Australia), Katie George, Alex Griffiths, Georgia Hennessy, Lauren Filer, Sophie Luff, Natasha Wraith, Amy Gordon, Bryony Smith, Sarah Taylor, Bethan Ellis, Alice Macleod, Nicole Harvey