The Hundred: Welsh Fire earn first win as Hayley Matthews scores brilliant 71 from 50 balls

Welsh Fire are up and running in The Hundred after a Hayley Matthews masterclass - with Manchester Originals now the only side in the women's competition yet to taste victory...

STORY OF THE MATCH

Welsh Fire are winless no longer with Hayley Matthews' sublime 71 from 50 balls and 101-run stand with Georgia Redmayne (38 off 45 balls) powering her side to victory over Manchester Originals in Cardiff.

West Indian Matthews struck 10 fours and a six as Fire topped Originals' 120 from 100 balls with 124 from 88 to get their first win on the board at the third time of asking. Originals, though, have now gone four matches with a victory, having suffered three defeats and a washout.

🔥 FIRE WIN! 🔥



Matthews (71 from 50 balls) ends the game with successive fours as #WelshFire earn their first victory 🔴#ManchesterOriginals are now winless from four games - three defeats and a washout ⚫



📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/iaY3AO7qMr

#️⃣ #TheHundred 💯 pic.twitter.com/z3aYVRoMwr — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2021

The visitors struggled throughout much of their innings on Saturday - Harmanpreet Kaur with a sluggish 26 from 32 balls - but impetus was added later on, firstly by Mignon du Preez (24 off 16 balls) and then top-scorer Sophie Ecclestone (31 off 15).

Ecclestone slammed four fours and one six as the visitors made 40 from their final 25 balls having been on 80 from 75 and when she hit the final two balls of the innings, bowled by Alex Griffiths, to the fence, Originals had real momentum.

But then up stepped Matthew, who put on a batting clinic and sealed a comfortable victory for Fire - who lost just one wicket - with successive fours off Originals skipper Kate Cross.

Matthews' superb six impresses the commentators 👏@Athersmike: 💬 That is the shot of the day 💬@flintoff11: 💬 Classic off-drive. Lovely 💬#TheHundred 💯



💻 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/emU5WS9xYj

📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/6MkbutjYqn pic.twitter.com/dXJBbx9oL8 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2021

MAGNIFICENT MATTHEWS

Hero of the Match Matthews showed her intent early on as she nailed three boundaries in a row across balls five, six and seven - one off left-arm spinner Alex Hartley and two off seamer Cross.

1:55 Matthews was named Hero of the Match for her sparkling innings in Cardiff

There was no stopping the Barbadian, who had commentators Michael Atherton and Andrew Flintoff purring when she lofted Laura Jackson exquisitely over extra-cover for six.

5️⃣0️⃣ FOR MATTHEWS 👏



A 35-ball half-century for the #WelshFire batter - after a run-out scare from the previous delivery! 😱#TheHundred 💯



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/emU5WS9xYj

📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/6MkbutjYqn

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/iaY3AO7qMr pic.twitter.com/9FE1Rw7jvX — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2021

4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣



Brilliant from Matthews, who is flying at the start of the #WelshFire run chase in #TheHundred 💯



💻 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/emU5WS9xYj

📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/6MkbutjYqn

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/iaY3AO7qMr pic.twitter.com/TcRLZdPXU1 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2021

QUICK-THINKING TAYLOR

We have seen Sarah Taylor's skills behind the stumps already in this tournament and we witnessed them again on Saturday morning when she ran out Manchester Originals batter Lizelle Lee.

Lee - who had hit the first two balls of the match for four - top-edged the third over Taylor's head, slipped and then set off for a run.

Taylor sprinted to pick up the ball and then, seeing that Lee was well out of her crease and that the fielder backing up was in a better position to dislodge the bails, opted against the direct hit.

4️⃣4️⃣❌



Lee hit Cleary's first two balls for four - but was then run out after a mix-up with Lamb and some smart thinking from Taylor 🧤#WelshFire 🔴 | #Manchester Originals ⚫



💻📱 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/emU5WS9xYj

📺🖥️ SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/6MkbutjYqn pic.twitter.com/71XGwBQDUl — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2021

TAYLOR LOVING RETURN TO CRICKET

Taylor spoke to Sky Sports' Lydia Greenway before the game about how much she is enjoying playing in The Hundred, her role as wicketkeeping coach at Sussex and how an England comeback is not on her radar...

2:02 Sarah Taylor says she is loving playing for Welsh Fire in The Hundred and is also thoroughly enjoying coaching the wicketkeepers in Sussex's men's team

CATCH OF THE MATCH

This award goes to Welsh Fire's Australian import Georgia Redmayne, who took a fine catch over her shoulder at point to dismiss Georgie Boyce (13 off 20 balls) off the bowling of Georgia Hennessy.

🔥 ON 🔝



An excellent catch from Redmayne over her shoulder at point keeps #WelshFire 🔴 in control against #ManchesterOriginals ⚫



💻📱 Watch on YouTube 👉 https://t.co/emU5WS9xYj

📺🖥️ SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/6MkbutjYqn#TheHundred 💯 #RainbowLaces 🌈 pic.twitter.com/JdgiQ5vH7x — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2021

Du Preez also took a blinder diving at deep point but the catch did not count with bowler Laura Jackson having bowled a full toss above waist height to Redmayne. Redmayne reprieved on 10 and going on to play an important innings as she shared a century partnership with Matthews.

Originals were a quite sloppy in the field throughout, with Jackson's costly no-ball added to a couple of dropped catches.

😱 CAUGHT OFF A NO-BALL! 😱



Du Preez's excellent diving grab does not count with Jackson bowling a full toss above waist height #TheHundred 💯



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/emU5WS9xYj

📺 SS The Hundred 👉 https://t.co/6MkbutjYqn

📱 Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/iaY3AO7qMr pic.twitter.com/HGIrjmqjQt — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 31, 2021

FLINTOFF GOES GAME OF THRONES!

Flintoff's opening link ahead of the game had a 'Winter is Coming' vibe. Freddie really got into it, though Rob Key didn't look too impressed!

WHAT'S NEXT?

