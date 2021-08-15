The Hundred: Manchester Originals' Lizelle Lee and Emma Lamb seal resounding win to eliminate Trent Rockets

Lizelle Lee and Emma Lamb's opening partnership of 96 set up a nine-wicket win for Manchester Originals at Trent Bridge and eliminated Trent Rockets from The Hundred.

STORY OF THE MATCH

Originals skipper Kate Cross put the Rockets in after winning the toss and her left-arm spin trio - Sophie Ecclestone, Hannah Jones and Alex Hartley - justified that decision by keeping the brakes on the batting side.

Only Sammy-Jo Johnson, with 33 from 20 balls, threatened to dominate with a flurry of sixes but, when Hartley had her caught at mid-off and Nat Sciver soon followed, the Rockets lost their way.

Ecclestone picked up two wickets in as many deliveries, conceding only 11 runs from her 20, but Sarah Glenn's bustling 23 not out from 12 during the closing stages hauled her side up to 122-6.

That might have been defendable had the Rockets bowled and fielded well - yet they began by conceding a string of extras and wasting their review immediately on an optimistic lbw shout against Emma Lamb.

Lamb and opening partner Lizelle Lee cashed in against a ragged Rockets attack, amassing a partnership of 96 from 67 - the Originals' highest of the tournament - to put the outcome beyond doubt.

Although Lamb fell four short of her half-century, courtesy of Katherine Brunt's diving catch on the boundary, it made little difference and Lee (47 not out from 45) wrapped up victory with 13 balls to spare by hammering Brunt for four.

MASSIVE MOMENT

After the departure of Johnson, the Rockets needed a captain's innings from Sciver - but her opposite number Kate Cross had other ideas, bringing herself back on to bowl and keeping the pressure firmly on the home side.

Sciver, who was looking well set with 13 from 12, drove immediately at a Cross half-volley and was caught at mid-on - a severe blow to the Rockets' hopes of posting the kind of total that might have been well beyond Manchester.

OOPS!

Early wickets might have given the Rockets some chance of defending 122 and they should have snared Emma Lamb when she drove Kathryn Bryce tamely into the hands of Glenn at short cover.

But Glenn's fumble - one of several sloppy moments in the field for the Rockets - handed the Originals batter a lifeline and she took full advantage to score 46 from 31 in a match-winning partnership with Lee.

HOT SHOT

The Originals' opening pair both unfurled some impressive strokes, particularly Lamb's ruthless six off Bryce over long on, as their partnership laid the groundwork for the visitors to coast to victory.

However, the most eye-catching shot of the night was produced by Rockets all-rounder Brunt - even though she fell over while lifting Ecclestone over the wicketkeeper's head for four in what commentator Darren Gough labelled the 'Bruntscoop'.

WHAT THEY SAID

Trent Rockets' Sammy-Jo Johnson:

"There is a saying about saving your best 'til last but we saved our worst 'til last. It is a tough one to swallow, to be honest. We are such a better side than the way we played today.

"We didn't score enough runs to start with and then with the ball we struggled to get our lengths right and gave away too many four-balls. Then in the field, it was simple misfields, simple catches, poor throws - I can't put it down to anything, but as a group, we were poor in the field and that's disappointing.

"Looking back at the tournament, it is a super-fast game and exciting, with the energy from the crowd and the music and I can only see it getting better."

Manchester Originals' Emma Lamb:

"Even though we couldn't qualify, we wanted to end on a high so we're really pleased to get another win on the board.

"With the ball, those two wickets from Alex (Hartley) set the tone and we just kept it really simple. It is a high-scoring ground but we executed what we wanted to do really well and we think they were maybe 20 or 30 runs short, so we were confident it was a total we could chase down.

"I had a bit of luck but sometimes that happens. They maybe could have fielded a little bit better and that made it easier for us as batters."

