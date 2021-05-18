The Hundred to feature live musicians and DJs as new 100-ball competition launches this summer

The Hundred will celebrate the return of live music in England and Wales as talented artists and DJs take to the stage at cricket stadiums throughout the competition.

The Hundred will see sport and entertainment collide on a scale never seen before as world-class cricket and a strong line-up of live music will fuse together to create one of the must-see events of the summer.

Fresh talent including The Orielles, Jerub, Lady Sanity, Oscar Welsh, Coach Party and Rachel K Collier will be performing at their respective local ground, with more acts to be announced in the build-up to the competition. And thanks to broadcast partnerships with Sky and the BBC, these performances will be able to be enjoyed by fans at home as well as those in the grounds.

Lady Sanity, who will be performing at Edgbaston for a Birmingham Phoenix game, said, "I'm excited to finally be on a stage! Especially in Birmingham! I can't wait to perform at The Hundred and get back to live audiences.

Live performances at The Hundred games Date Game Location Artist Fri, Jul 23 Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit Edgbaston, Birmingham Lady Sanity Mon, Jul 26 Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers Trent Bridge, Nottingham Jerub Wed, Jul 28 Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester The Orielles Mon, Aug 2 Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fir Kia Oval, London Oscar Welsh Mon, Aug 16 Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles Ageas Bowl, Southampton Coach Party Wed, Aug 18 Welsh Fire vs London Spirit Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Rachel K Collier

"It's great to see a competition that puts women on the same platform as men - I'm all for that! I get really competitive too, so I'll definitely be cheering on Birmingham Phoenix this summer."

The Orielles, who will be performing at Emirates Old Trafford at a Manchester Originals game, said, "It's been far too long since we were last on stage together. We can't wait to hit the stage at Emirates Old Trafford and watch Manchester Originals smash it all summer."

Adding to the live entertainment at The Hundred games, a local DJ will be embedded into each of the eight new teams, each curating a unique soundtrack, reflective of their city and the people, players and artists within it.

The Hundred DJs DJ Team Bodalia Birmingham Phoenix Jess Iszatt London Spirit Roesh Manchester Originals Emily Pilbeam Northern Superchargers Abbie McCarthy Oval Invincibles Steph Nieuwenhuys Southern Brave Charlie Burley Trent Rockets GRLTLK Welsh Fire

The music on offer at each game is designed to bring fans right into the action and will all be live. From walk out music, to game reaction sounds, the venue DJs are in full control of the sound of their team.

London Spirit DJ Jess Iszatt said, "This time just over a year ago, I was already looking forward to being a part of The Hundred, but it is safe to say I am even more buzzing to be a part of a huge major event coming back this summer.

"We all know that both sport and music are key in helping maintain mental and physical well-being, and during the pandemic, both the sporting and music world have been halted. I can't wait to be playing great new music that I have discovered over the past year, whilst cheering on London Spirit."

Meanwhile, England and Oval Invincibles bowler Saqib Mahmood is excited by the announcement, saying: "It's going to be all energy, all summer. Music has a massive impact on my mood and can really motivate me ahead of a game so bring it on."

The competition has also launched a programme called 'The Hundred Rising', which gives opportunities for 100 people across England and Wales to get involved in producing the competition, including the chance for eight budding presenters to co-host at venues alongside seasoned pros throughout the summer.

The 'Rising Hosts' will be selected ahead of competition launch and they'll join a 'lead Host' for each team.

Sanjay Patel, The Hundred managing director said, "Each of the acts, DJs and Hosts we've announced embody the spirit of The Hundred in their own way and they'll be bringing the energy all summer long.

"With fast-paced cricket on the pitch and live music performances off it, we're delivering on our promise to provide entertainment for the whole family."

