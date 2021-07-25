The Hundred organisers condemn online racist abuse aimed 'towards players and others' in recent days

The Hundred is a new cricket competition that was launched earlier this week; matches feature 100 balls bowled by each team, with eight franchises in total; "we have witnessed these unacceptable behaviours online, towards our players and others, in recent days," say organisers in statement

Organisers of The Hundred say anyone abusing players in the new competition "are not welcome here" after racist messages were posted online in recent days.

The Hundred launched earlier this week and includes eight franchises - each with a men's and women's team - competing in matches featuring 100 balls bowled by each team.

A statement from The Hundred on Sunday morning read: "We want The Hundred to be for everyone.

"The beauty of sport, in all its forms, is its ability to unite and inspire. Cricket is no different. But we do not accept racism or other forms of abuse.

"Sadly, we have witnessed these unacceptable behaviours online, towards our players and others, in recent days.

"We stand together with the rest of cricket against all forms of discrimination. You can disagree with us on many things, but not on that. Those who do are not welcome here."

Sportspeople have been regular targets of online abuse in recent months, with high-profile cases including the messages aimed at Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka after they missed penalties in England's Euro 2020 final shootout defeat to Italy earlier this month.

Former West Indies bowler and Sky Sports Cricket analyst Michael Holding told The Cricket Show in May that he did not believe the UK was doing enough to tackle racism.

