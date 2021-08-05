The Hundred: Tymal Mills and Colin Munro fire before Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave abandoned

Rain wrecked the clash between Manchester Originals and Southern Brave at Emirates Old Trafford but not before some right royal entertainment…

STORY OF THE MATCH

The inclement weather meant a 100-ball game become a 90-ball match and then, after another short rain delay, an 85-ball affair before being abandoned entirely after only 71 balls.

But that didn't mean a lack of entertainment.

BOSH! Munro belts Jordan for four 💪



What can #ManchesterOriginals reach from their 85 balls? 🤔



Yes, 85 balls now with the rain delay knocking off five deliveries from the initial 90 ☔



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/D4Ep2U4w2k

— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2021

Originals made 98-3, with Colin Munro (41 off 28) top-scoring, Phil Salt (19 off 14) tonking Chris Jordan for three successive boundaries and then getting out to him, and Tymal Mills (more on him later) castling Joe Clarke and conceding few runs.

However, a match-ending burst of rain then came down, which meant Brave and Originals had to settle for a point apiece.

The result took Originals top of the table on six points, above Birmingham Phoenix and Trent Rockets on net-run rate. Brave are only one point behind Originals but sit down in sixth place due to an inferior run rate.

Image: Here is the men's table as it stands

FRANTIC START!

When play did start in Manchester at 7.45pm - 45 minutes later than scheduled - the supporters were treated to some all-action stuff in the 24 deliveries prior to another short rain delay…

- Joe Clarke scoring five when he clipped George Garton to deep midwicket and Liam Dawson's throw back into the wicket bounced off the footmarks and away to the boundary

- Dawson leaving the field with a nasty-looking injury after being hit by a powerful drive from Phil Salt in his follow through

🎳 BOWLED 'IM! 🎳



Mills cleans up Clarke - but will he be cleaning up batsmen in the T20 World Cup? 🤔



The left-armer is a real option for England with Archer out injured 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/D4Ep2TMVaM

— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2021

- Tymal Mills bowling Clarke with his first delivery, smashing the stumps as the batter hoicked across the line

- Salt smoking Jordan for three fours in succession before snicking the very next ball behind to Brave wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock as Jordan got some extra zip off the soggy surface

4️⃣4️⃣4️⃣❌



What a passage of play! 🤯



Salt cracks Jordan to the fence three times in a row - but then snicks behind! ☝️



But now we are off for rain! ☔



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/D4Ep2TMVaM

— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2021

MILLS - ARCHER'S T20 WORLD CUP REPLACEMENT?

England white-ball captain Eoin Morgan had namechecked Mills as a T20 World Cup contender recently and news that Jofra Archer will miss that tournament through injury has surely only heightened Mills' chance of being involved in the UAE and Oman later in the year.

Image: Mills recorded figures of 1-9 from his 11 balls - but Chris Jordan was belted for 34 runs from his 15!

Let's look at the pros. He is a left-arm option, bowls at the speed of light, is economical and has some quality slower balls to boot.

The only negative is his fitness record but he looks pretty healthy at the moment having played a number of short-form games for Sussex and Brave this summer. Get him on the plane!

SNAPPY DRESSERS!

Having earned their first win of the tournament earlier in the day, Manchester Originals' women's team kicked back to watch their men's side in action - some of them in eye-catching shirts!

💬 I tell you what we did see there - Tyson Fury's wardrobe! 💬



You can tell him that, @DGoughie... 🤣



Snappy dressing from @katecross16 & some of her #ManchesterOriginals team-mates! 👕



💻 YouTube 👉 https://t.co/D4Ep2TMVaM

— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 5, 2021

WHAT'S NEXT?

Welsh Fire

Trent Rockets Friday 6th August 3:00pm

Welsh Fire

Trent Rockets Friday 6th August 6:30pm

It's off to Cardiff on Friday as Welsh Fire take on Trent Rockets in both the women's and men's competitions.

The women kick things off from 3pm on Sky Sports Mix and the Sky Sports Cricket YouTube channel, with the men then in action from 6.45pm on Sky Sports The Hundred and Sky Sports Mix.

