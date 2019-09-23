WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Lionel Messi beat Virgil van Dijk and Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best men's player at the Best FIFA Football Awards.

Best FIFA Women's player Megan Rapinoe has called on society to push for change and has said Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly are inspirations for how they have fought to combat racism in football.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp beat Pep Guardiola and Mauricio Pochettino to win the Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year.

Two people have been jailed for illegally accessing footage of Emiliano Sala's body in the mortuary.

Jonny Bairstow has been dropped from England's Test squad for next month's tour of New Zealand.