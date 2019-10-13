WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Gareth Bale scored as Wales came from behind to earn a 1-1 draw in their European Qualifier against Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium.

Scotland ended a run of four consecutive losses with a 6-0 win against San Marino at Hampden Park - Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn scored a first-half hat-trick.

Netherlands and Germany both won to move three points clear of Northern Ireland in Group C.

Simone Biles has become the most decorated gymnast in World Championship history after winning her 25th medal.

Scotland are out of the Rugby World Cup after losing a breathtaking 28-21 thriller to Japan.