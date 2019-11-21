WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says he is happy with his squad and hinted he will not seek huge funds in the January transfer window. Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Spurs boss on Wednesday.

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson has returned to training and could play against Chelsea on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Ederson has been suffering with a muscular problem and missed the defeat to Liverpool before the international break.

Dillian Whyte's return on the undercard to Andy Ruiz Jr vs Anthony Joshua could be confirmed soon, boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has said. Whyte has not fought since beating Oscar Rivas in July.

Rory McIlroy is within a shot of the early lead on 8 under par at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. He birdied five of his opening seven holes on his way to a first-round 64.

Great Britain's Davis Cup captain Leon Smith will mull over whether to pick Andy Murray for Friday's quarter-final against Germany. Britain made it through after Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski won their doubles match on Thursday.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has failed to overturn the indefinite suspension handed down to him by the NFL. Garrett was suspended for hitting Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph on the head with his own helmet.