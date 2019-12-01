WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Unai Emery's Arsenal exit, Fulham's win at Swansea, and news of England in the second Test in New Zealand - catch up here

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Stuart Broad claimed 4-73 as England belatedly battled back to dismiss New Zealand for 375 on day two of their must-win second Test before reaching 39-2 by stumps.

Unai Emery has given his reaction, after he lost his job as Arsenal head coach on Friday morning following a poor run of form. Meanwhile, one of the most well-regarded coaches in Europe is one of the names under consideration for the job at the Emirates.

Fulham moved to within two points of second-place as they beat Swansea 2-1 and recorded their fourth Sky Bet Championship win in succession at the Liberty Stadium on Friday night.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has candidly suggested that Lewis Hamilton's potential availability on the F1 driver market for 2021 "can make us only happy".

Dillian Whyte says only Anthony Joshua truly knows if he can amend issues that led to the Andy Ruiz Jr loss, but hopes victory can set up a bumper British battle.