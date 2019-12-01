WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Joe Root returned to form to hit his 17th Test century but England's hopes of forcing a win in the second Test against New Zealand were dealt a blow when rain curtailed day three.

Quique Sanchez Flores' future as Watford boss is hanging by a thread following a fifth Premier League defeat in his 10 games in charge.

Jurgen Klopp praised the character of his 10-man Liverpool side after they held on to claim a "special" 2-1 win over Brighton which put them 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

England have been drawn to play their World Cup semi-final foes Croatia at Euro 2020 next summer, while Wales were placed in the same group as Italy.

Lewis Hamilton has thanked Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto for his positive comments about his potential availability for F1 2021, describing it as the "first compliment" he has had from a team he has "always appreciated".

Joe Cordina put his unbeaten record on the line in search for a WBA title against Spain's Enrico Tinoco.