WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Anthony Joshua weighed in at his lowest ever for a world title fight, and will be three stone lighter than Andy Ruiz Jr in their rematch.

Dillian Whyte has been cleared by UK Anti-Doping. He maintained his innocence amid claims of an "adverse finding" surrounding his points win over Oscar Rivas in July.

Chelsea say FIFA treated them "differently" to Manchester City after being cleared to sign players in January as the Court of Arbitration for Sport reduced their transfer ban.

Nigel Pearson has been appointed Watford head coach until the end of the season.

Steven Gerrard is close to signing a new contract as Rangers manager.

Millwall substitute Aiden O'Brien scored a stoppage-time equaliser to earn the Lions a share of the spoils in a thrilling 2-2 draw with Nottingham Forest at The Den.