WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Jurgen Klopp said his Liverpool side were "smart" as they made it safely through to the Champions League knockout stages with a 2-0 win over Red Bull Salzburg.

Chelsea are into the last-16 after beating Lille 2-1 at Stamford Bridge. Valencia beat Ajax 1-0 in Amsterdam to top group H and knock Ajax out.

Leeds have moved above West Brom at the top of the Championship with a 2-0 win at home to Hull. They are now 11 points clear of Fulham in third after their 2-1 defeat at Preston.

Former Portsmouth, QPR and Derby manager Jim Smith has died at the age of 79. Smith also served as League Managers Association chief executive before returning to management - leading Derby to the Premier League in 1996.

Vitor Pereira says he has pulled out of the process to be the next Everton manager. The Portuguese was understood to be the leading candidate to replace Marco Silva, who was sacked last week.

Tiger Woods says Patrick Reed "will be fine" to play at this week's Presidents Cup after claims that he cheated by improving his lie in the sand at the Hero World Challenge.