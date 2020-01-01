WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Peter Wright realised his dream of winning his first World Darts Championship title by overcoming his nemesis Michael van Gerwen with a 7-3 victory on New Year's Day.

Arsenal kicked off the new year in style with a superb 2-0 win over Manchester United, handing Mikel Arteta his first victory in charge of the Gunners.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh made it a festive period to remember after scoring a stunning overhead kick to deny Chelsea in a 1-1 draw with Brighton.

A super goal from Danny Ings was enough for Southampton to beat lacklustre Tottenham 1-0 and continue their recent unbeaten run.

Leicester cruised to a 3-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park, while a second-half Gabriel Jesus double gave Manchester City a 2-1 victory over Everton at the Etihad.

David Moyes' West Ham return began in perfect fashion as his side rose out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 win over Bournemouth.