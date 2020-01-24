WATCH: Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

Christian Eriksen is close to sealing a £16.8m move from Tottenham to Inter Milan, according to Sky in Italy. The move could see the midfielder earn up to £320,000 per week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has laughed off suggestions the Premier League title race is finished. The runaway Premier League leaders are 16 points clear of Manchester City with a game in hand.

Manchester City Women's captain Steph Houghton has signed a new two-year contract with the club. The 31-year-old is now committed to the Women's Super League side until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Ben Stokes has apologised after swearing at a spectator during England's fourth Test against South Africa. The England all-rounder was filmed using expletives in a reaction to a comment from the crowd as he was departing the field.

Scotland have replaced suspended stand-off Finn Russell with Duncan Weir in their Six Nations squad. Russell was "disciplined for a breach of team protocol" during this week's training camp.