WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Liverpool - without manager Jurgen Klopp - named the youngest side in their history but beat League One Shrewsbury to reach round five of the FA Cup. Ro Shaun-Williams scored an own goal to give Liverpool a 1-0 win in the replay at Anfield.

Wayne Rooney is set to face former team Manchester United after his current side Derby beat Northampton 4-2.

England captain Eoin Morgan says they were "way off the mark" as they lost by seven wickets to South Africa in the first one day international in Cape Town.

Hull KR chairman Neil Hudgell is leading a campaign against the signing of Israel Folau by Catalans Dragons, but Dragons head coach Steve McNamara say they are willing to give Folau "another opportunity".

Manu Tuilagi will miss England's Six Nations game against Scotland on Saturday after being injured in the defeat to France.

Golf's governing bodies will conduct a review into equipment after declaring that "any further significant increases in hitting distances at the highest level are undesirable".