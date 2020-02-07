WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News.

Lionel Messi intends to stay at Barcelona despite this week's public row with sporting director Eric Abidal.

Saracens have been fined £42,400 after fielding an ineligible player in their Champions Cup win over Racing 92.

Bristol City missed the chance to move to third in the Sky Bet Championship as Birmingham beat them 3-1 to end their four-match winning run.

Kell Brook looked fit and ready to fire before his return fight against Mark DeLuca in his home city.

And Hull FC win a thrilling derby against Hull KR - find out why it was a landmark day for coach Lee Radford.