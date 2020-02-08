WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up with all the latest headlines from Sky Sports News

England beat Scotland 13-6 in the Six Nations. Ellis Genge got the only try of the game in tough conditions at Murrayfield as England sealed their first win of the tournament.

Ireland are top of the table after beating defending champions Wales 24-14 in Dublin. Andrew Conway scored Ireland's fourth try late on to secure a bonus-point win.

Everton moved to within five points of the top four in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace. Relegation-threatened Brighton and Watford drew 1-1 at the Amex Stadium.

In the Championship, Nottingham Forest beat Leeds 2-0 to move up to fourth and within two points of leaders West Brom. Leeds stay second, level on points with Fulham who beat Blackburn 1-0. Brentford beat Middlesbrough 3-2 at Griffin Park and are fifth, a point behind Forest.

Rangers are through to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup. Scott Arfield scored twice as they beat Hamilton 4-1.

England ODI captain Eoin Morgan says giving experience to young members of the squad is more of a priority than how they fare against South Africa.