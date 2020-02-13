WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

Watch Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds for the latest headlines

Steven Gerrard fears Celtic are closing in on a ninth successive title after saying his Rangers side "never handled the heat" at Kilmarnock.

West Brom stretched their lead at the top of the Sky Bet Championship to six points with a hard-earned 2-1 win at mid-table Reading.

Tottenham and Jewish Groups have criticised The Oxford English Dictionary's decision to change the definition of the 'Y-word' ('Yiddo') to include a "supporter of or player for Tottenham Hotspur".

Eoin Morgan says England's one-run defeat to South Africa was "a great game to play in" as they build towards the T20 World Cup in October.

Anthony Joshua has backed Tyson Fury to defeat Deontay Wilder, insisting his fellow Brit can "hurt or out-box" the American.