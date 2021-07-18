Golf round-up: Matilda Castren helps Solheim Cup hopes with Ladies European Tour win in Finland

Matilda Castren bolstered her hopes of securing a Solheim Cup debut this September by claiming a maiden Ladies European Tour victory at the Gant Ladies Open.

Castren was previously ineligible to feature for Catriona Matthew's European side, despite winning on the LPGA Tour last month at the LPGA Mediheal Championship, due to her not being a member of the Ladies European Tour.

The Finn was playing on a sponsor's exemption on home soil and required a victory to earn LET membership, with rounds of 71, 69 and 68 enough to register three-shot win at Aura Golf.

"I could not be happier," Castren said. "It was what I came here for, and it is unbelievable that I pulled it off. It was my goal for this week to become a member of the LET by winning.

"I could not be happier to make it happen and I'm just very thrilled. It has been my dream since I was a little girl to be at the Solheim Cup. It is one of my goals that I knew might be possible in the future. Everything has happened really quickly this year and to be able to be considered is such an honour."

Castren birdied two of her last three holes to extend her winning margin over compatriot Ursula Wikstrom and India's Tvesa Malik, who carded rounds of 69 and 68 respectively on the final day.

Recent Ladies European Tour winners Atthaya Thitikul and Marianne Skarpnord ended the week tied-fourth with and India's Diksha Dagar, while England's Alice Hewson led the British interest and finished in a share of ninth.

Jutanugarn sisters win team event

Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn joined forces to win the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, a team event on the LPGA Tour, as Mel Reid and Carlota Ciganda's hopes faded on the final day.

The Jutanugarn sisters overturned a two-stroke deficit on Saturday at Midland Country Club in Michigan, carding a combined 11-under 59 in the better-ball format to claim a three-shot victory.

The pair registered five birdies on the front nine and made four consecutive gains from the 10th, before closing their winning total with back-to-back birdies over the final two holes.

Defending champions Cydney Clanton and Thailand's Jasmine Suwannapura finished runners-up on 21 under, with South Korean A Lim Kim and American Yealimi Noh finished claiming a share of third with overnight leaders Pajaree Anannarukarn and Aditi Ashok.

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow teamed up with Cristie Kerr to register a tied-sixth finish, while Ciganda and Reid - a shot off the lead going into the final day - could only post a level-par 70 and dropped to a share of 12th.