Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season

Highlights from the final round of the AIG Women's Open at Walton Heath as Lilia Vu claimed her second major title of the season

Josh Antmann is joined by Jamie Spence and Alex Perry on this week's podcast to discuss all the biggest stories, including a dominant major win for Lilia Vu.

Vu took her second major win at the AIG Women's Open last week, with England's Charley Hull exciting the crowds as she came second.

Hull has vowed to claim an elusive major victory in 2024, despite coming runner-up after holding a share of the 54-hole lead at Walton Heath, and the panel discuss how great an example she is for young girls wanting to become golfers.

It was also a big week for Lucas Glover as he secured a dramatic play-off win over Patrick Cantlay to make it back-to-back wins on the PGA Tour in the FedEx St Jude Classic and the podcast takes a look about whether he should be in contention for a Ryder Cup pick or should Justin Thomas head to Rome instead.

There is also lots more discussed including, the gambling accusations levelled at Phil Mickelson, the new DP World Tour schedule for 2024, and a look ahead to the ISPS Handa World Invitational.

Download and listen to the latest Sky Sports Golf podcast and don't forget to subscribe via Spotify, Spreaker or Apple Podcasts! If you'd like to contact the podcast, then you can email at golf@skysports.com.