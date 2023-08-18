Manchester United have announced the signing of Brazil international Geyse Da Silva Ferreira on a permanent deal.

The forward joins United from Barcelona where she won the Liga F title, the Spanish Women's Super Cup and UEFA Women's Champions League last season.

Geyse said: "I am very happy to be here.

"Signing for United has been a very special day for me and my family. I am very grateful for this opportunity and thank everyone for making it happen."

Man Utd boss Marc Skinner added: "Geyse is a proven winner on the biggest stages.

"She has won both domestic and international honours and her winning mentality is an important addition to our team, ahead of a busy campaign across several important competitions.

"We are delighted to welcome Geyse into our Manchester United family and cannot wait to see her excite our wonderful fans."

Geyse has played 41 times for Brazil, scoring six goals. She featured at the recent World Cup where Brazil were knocked out in the groups stage.

'Geyse's winning pedigree unquestionable' Man Utd head of women's football Polly Bancroft said:



“We are delighted to secure Geyse’s signature and have no doubt that her addition will help elevate our playing squad to another level.



"Her winning pedigree is unquestionable, and we are excited to see her flourish here at Manchester United.”

Who will be on the move this summer when the transfer window opens on June 14 and closes at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.