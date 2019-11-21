Dina Asher-Smith named Sportswoman of the Year

Dina Asher-Smith has been named Sunday Times Sportswoman of the Year for 2019.

Asher-Smith collected a historic hat-trick at the World Athletics Championships last month, winning gold in the 100m and 200m, and silver in the 4x100m relay along with Asha Philip, Ashleigh Nelson and Daryll Neita.

In the process she became the first British athlete to win three medals at the same World Championships.

The 23-year-old, who set a new national record in the 200m in Doha in a time of 21.88 seconds, was also the Sportswoman of the Year in 2018.

England's netball team was named Team of the Year, backing up their win in the same category last year.

The Vitality Roses came third in this year's World Cup in Liverpool, beating South Africa in the Bronze Final after narrowly losing out to New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Paralympian Alice Tai was the winner of the Disability Sportswoman of the Year and Khadijah Mellah, who won the Magnolia Cup at Goodwood, was named Young Sportswoman of the Year.