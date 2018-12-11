LISTEN: The Debate podcast - Danny Murphy, Sol Bamba, Darren Lewis and Oli Holt

Danny Murphy, Sol Bamba, Darren Lewis and Oliver Holt join Geoff Shreeves for a special edition of The Debate on the media's role in tackling racism.

After the alleged racial abuse of Raheem Sterling by Chelsea supporters at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, the panel tackle a wide range of issues surrounding racism in football.

LISTEN: The Debate - December 11

Figures from the professional game - Bamba and Murphy - and two of the country's leading journalists - Lewis and Holt - examine the impact of Sterling's response to the incident and what the next steps are for the football world.

