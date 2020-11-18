Search
Video Home
Videos & Highlights
Home
Featured
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
TV Shows
Catch Up
More Sports
NFL
Tennis
Darts
GAA
Racing
Basketball
Cycling
Speedway
Snooker
Olympics
Equestrian
Sailing
MMA
Netball
Drone Racing
More Sports
NFL
Tennis
Darts
GAA
Racing
Basketball
Cycling
Speedway
Snooker
Olympics
Equestrian
Sailing
MMA
Netball
Drone Racing
Search
England 4-0 Iceland
4:48
Highlights of the UEFA Nations League A2 match between England and Iceland.
Watch Next
England 4-0 Iceland highlights
Watch Now
Absolute howler from Courtois
Watch Now
Dan James scores a screamer!
Watch Now
Wales 3-1 Finland
Watch Now
Belgium 4-2 Denmark
Watch Now
Carra, Scott impressed by Foden
Watch Now
Rice, Mount: Incredible to score in same...
Watch Now
Israel 1-0 Scotland
Watch Now
Poland 1-2 Netherlands
Watch Now
Bale hails Wales promotion
Watch Now
Northern Ireland 1-1 Romania
Watch Now
Southgate positive on England's future
Watch Now
Load More
Home
Sports
Football
F1
Cricket
Rugby Union
Rugby League
Golf
Boxing
NFL
Olympics
Tennis
Racing
Darts
NBA
Netball
GAA
MMA
More Sports
Scores
Video
TV
Sky Bet
Games
More
Transfer Centre
Live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
TV Shows
TV Guide
Competitions
Sky Go
Now TV
Sports Scholarships
Black Lives Matter
Podcasts
Mobile
Twitter
Facebook
Contact Us
Terms & Conditions
Twitter
Facebook
Sky Sports
Get Sky Sports
Sky Sports Apps
Sportinglife.com
TEAMtalk.com
Football365.com
Partners
Sky Bet
Fantasy Football
Super 6
Planet Rugby
Golf365
Planet F1
Cricket365
Sky Sports Channels
Sky Sports Main Event
Sky Sports Premier League
Sky Sports Football
Sky Sports Cricket
Sky Sports Golf
Sky Sports Racing
Sky Sports F1
Sky Sports NFL
Sky Sports Arena
Sky Sports News
Sky Sports Mix
More Sky Sites
Sky.com
Sky News
Sky Group
Sky For Businesses
NOW TV
Sky Communal TV
Bigger Picture
Store Locator
Work for Sky
Advertise With Us
Sky TV Accessories
Terms & Conditions
Privacy & Cookies Notice
Privacy Options
Accessibility Information
Contact Us
©2020 Sky UK
We would like your feedback, please fill in our survey