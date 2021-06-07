Football Videos & Highlights

Home
More Sports

Germany 7-1 Latvia
5:08

Highlights of the international friendly between Germany and Latvia.

Watch Next

Germany 7-1 Latvia

Watch Now

Germany's fantastic fifth goal

Watch Now

'Booing players for taking a knee is per...

Watch Now

Lambert: Ajer could end up staying at Ce...

Watch Now

'Postecoglou must put his own mark on Ce...

Watch Now

Kenny: Hungary a tough challenge

Watch Now

'People who boo shouldn't be banned'

Watch Now

Sheringham: Kane doesn't need to leave S...

Watch Now

Wenger: France 'super' favourites for Eu...

Watch Now

Worst back-passes in PL history | Part 1

Watch Now

Beattie: Gilmour has a role to play for ...

Watch Now

Miller: Home advantage key for Scotland

Watch Now
Load More

©2021 Sky UK