WSL fixtures 2023/24: Chelsea start vs Spurs at the Bridge, live on Sky
Get Sky Sports
Get a NOW Day Pass to watch the WSL
2024/24 WSL fixtures
Analysis
Women's football stadia: What does the future hold?
Future of Women's Football essential reading
Future of Women's Football: 'Milestone £1m transfer in 2024'
Meulensteen and Christiansen join Sky Sports WSL team
How rise of player power is shaping future of women's football
Video
0:52
Watch the Lionesses when they return to the WSL, live on Sky
0:59
'It's coming home!' | Club teammates hail Lionesses
2:12
Lauren James | All 2022-23 WSL Goals
0:32
McCabe's stunner wins WSL goal of the season
2:50
Posh coffee, crafts and darts! | Inside England's base camp
Latest News
Analysis
From the WSL to the USA and back - The making of Daly, England's No 9
From TikTok to double-headers: The pursuit of new football audiences
Exclusive
Future of ACL injuries in women's football - causes, myths & solutions
James: It's what dreams are made of | Wiegman: She did special things
Transfer
Chelsea Women sign Fishel from Tigres
Analysis
The rise of Lauren James: England's secret World Cup weapon?
Football authorities split on how best to govern women's football
Tottenham Women appoint Vilahamn as head coach
Transfer
Man City complete British record signing of Roord
Sikh-Punjabi starlet Kaur Bath must 'focus on her own game'
Analysis
Why Russo leads race to be England's starting No 9
Russo seals Arsenal move after Man Utd exit
Chelsea sign England goalkeeper Hampton
Exclusive
Mahmood commits future to West Bromwich Albion
Transfer
Arsenal Women sign Canada forward Lacasse from Benfica
The Offside Rule: World Cup Daily with Sky Sports
Transfer
Chelsea sign Lawrence from PSG on three-year deal
Transfer
WSL: Arsenal sign Sweden defender Ilestedt
