The road to Evolution reaches final bend on SmackDown

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair meet for the WWE SmackDown Women's championship at WWE Evolution live on Sky Sports Box Office this weekend

Tonight on SmackDown LIVE, WWE officials are hoping to get to the bottom of a reported physical altercation that broke out between Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair this weekend.

WWE NXT's social media feed posted a picture of the former best friends turned bitter rivals which appears to show SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Charlotte trading blows.

The pair are set for a last woman standing match at WWE Evolution live on Sky Sports Box Office this Sunday, October 28, but will the WWE officials' findings have any impact on their showdown?

Glow and Rose throw down

A heated exchange on social media has set up a one-on-one clash between Naomi and Mandy Rose tonight, just days before they enter the Battle Royal at WWE Evolution.

Naomi and Mandy Rose go one-on-one on SmackDown LIVE

Both women will be keen to gather momentum heading into Sunday and a win tonight would deal a mental blow to their rival.

Can Bryan and Styles work in tandem?

With a WWE Championship opportunity just two weeks away, Daniel Bryan will team up with champion AJ Styles to face The Usos in a rematch from SmackDown 1000.

Before they face off for the WWE Championship at WWE Crown Jewel, can AJ Styles and Daniel Bryan put their differences aside against The Usos?

Bryan and Styles were not singing from the same hymn sheet seven days ago as they slipped to defeat, but have the chance to exact revenge on the five-time tag team champions. Can they work together in harmony tonight?

Miz TV welcomes Mysterio

Rey Mysterio defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to qualify for the WWE World Cup

Rey Mysterio joins The Miz on the set of Miz TV this evening.

Both superstars have qualified for the WWE World Cup at WWE Crown Jewel and if we've come to learn anything about Miz TV, it's that it is never a drab affair.

What the A-Lister has in store for The Master of the 619 remains to be seen.

Rusev and English square off

After weeks of torment, Rusev finally gets his hands on Aiden English this evening.

It was a very unhappy Rusev Day on SmackDown as Aiden English turned on his partner

Since attacking the Bulgarian Brute a few weeks ago, English seemed hell bent on driving a wedge between Rusev and wife Lana.

But after his 'One Night in Milwaukee' video was proven to be nothing more than a hoax, English cost Rusev a spot in the WWE World Cup tournament at Crown Jewel last week.

Now he has nowhere to run and the former United States Champion is ready to release his pent-up aggression tonight.