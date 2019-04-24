WATCH: Best of WWE SmackDown - highlights from Tuesday night's show

1:31 We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown We've picked out the best moves and moments from this week's WWE SmackDown

We've hand-selected the best moves and moments from another action-filled episode of WWE's blue brand, SmackDown.

Shane McMahon arrived with a Roman Reigns-shaped score to settle which also included some involvement for the company's resident songsmith Elias.

Paige's protege Kairi Sane found herself between the ropes against one half of the women's tag champions Peyton Royce, while Bayley and Charlotte Flair formed a queue to challenge Becky Lynch.

And as if that wasn't enough, there was also a nefarious turn to the dark side for Kevin Owens at the expense of the New Day, his days of pancakes and positivity very much a thing of the past.

It all went down on another roller-coaster offering from the blue squad, who have instantly hit their post-Shakeup stride as the build to Money In The Bank begins in earnest.

