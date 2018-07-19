WWE News

News

WATCH: Bobby Heenan plays golf with Mean Gene Okerlund!

Last Updated: 19/07/18 1:59pm
4:03
With the start of The Open, we dipped into the WWE vault and found some classic Bobby Heenan, trying his hand at a round of golf
With the start of The Open, we dipped into the WWE vault and found some classic Bobby Heenan, trying his hand at a round of golf

In honour of the start of The Open, we have dug out some vintage footage of Bobby Heenan trying his hand at golf.

Back in 1991, The Brain was only too happy to chance his arm at various pastimes alongside his long-suffering associate Mean Gene Okerlund.

Heenan took his distinctive brand of humour to the golf course in this particular clip, for some truly unique playing tips around the greens.

So if any of the contenders in this year's Open Championship - which is live on Sky Sports The Open throughout the next four days - need any advice, look no further than this video!

